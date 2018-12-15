Dash cam appeal after woman seriously injured in crash on major road out of Sheffield

A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the Woodhead Pass.

The 66-year-old was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta, which was involved in a collision with a Mercedes E220 on Wednesday, just after 10pm.

Woodhead Pass

Police said the woman, who was one of five people in the Fiesta requiring hospital treatment, was taken to Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 52-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with dash cam footage.

They have asked people to download any footage which may be relevant and store it safely on another device for officers to view.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 18000602995.