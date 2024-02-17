The much-loved boxing coach Darren Blair tragically died in Rotherham aged just 54 after travelling up from Gosport, in Hampshire, for a tournament

The partner of a much-loved boxing coach who tragically died in Rotherham has paid tribute to the 'love of my life'.

Darren Blair travelled up from his home town of Gosport, in Hampshire, for the England Boxing National Youth Championships at Magna Science Adventure Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved boxing coach Darren Blair tragically died in Rotherham aged just 54 after travelling up from Gosport, in Hampshire, for a tournament

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been feeling ill but was determined to be there for his partner Leandra Hunter's 16-year-old son Jack Harrop, to whom he was both a coach and a 'father figure'.

His condition rapidly deteriorated and after Jack won his semi-final last Saturday, February 10, Darren was taken to Rotherham Hospital. He died there that afternoon, aged just 54, after his heart failed due to pnemonia.

Jack was determined to compete the next day in Darren's memory, as he and his mum felt that was what he would have wanted.

Teen bravely fought on in memory of 'father figure'

The teenager bravely took to the ring and did Darren proud as he gave his all before suffering a disputed split-decision loss to England international Dylan Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leandra said of Darren: "He was the loveliest, most generous, kindest man I've ever met. He was the love of my life and a massive part of our family.

Darren Blair with young boxer Jack Harrop, centre, and Blair's partner and Jack's mother Leandra Hunter, left

"Not only was he a coach to Jack and my daughter Taylor, he was a father figure to them and we're just lost without him.

"We just thought he had a cold. He said he wasn't feeling right but all he was worried about was Jack boxing.

'The last thing he said to me was that he loved me'

"He was with us for the quarter-finals but he had to stay in the hotel on the Saturday because he wasn't feeling well so he told me to get Jack to the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got back to the hotel as soon as Jack had boxed and I saw he wasn't right at all so I called 111 and was told to take him straight to hospital which I did. We got there at about 2.30pm and he passed away at around 4.20pm.

"The last thing he said to me was that he loved me."

Darren was a hugely respected figure in his home town, where he was known as the 'King of Gosport'.

'He's helped so many people'

The sport took the former Royal Navy sailor across the country and he was also a popular character in the wider boxing community.

"He's helped so many people and not one person could say a bad word about him," said Leandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The News following the tragedy, Jack said of his decision to compete in the final: "I know he would’ve been so disappointed if I didn’t box, so that’s what made me do it. Boxing was literally his whole life and he was 100 per cent a role model to me.

"I really feel like he’s with me now. When I boxed the final I felt so strong because he was there with me, it gave me that extra strength.

"I really thought I’d done enough in every round, and I haven’t spoken to one person who thought I didn’t win it.

"But now I need to keep going for him. He put too much time and effort into me to just leave it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was the same for everyone. I've literally had hundreds of people telling me how much he helped them. That's what he was like.

"So I'll keep going for him - I’m 100 per cent doing it in his memory."