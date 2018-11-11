A father-of-three who was killed along with his baby son in the Darnall horror crash has been described as a ‘lovely man who added sparkle to everyone’s life’.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, were among four people killed when a VW Golf which had been pursued by police collided with the people carrier he was driving on Friday night.

They were returning to Sheffield from a day out in London with friends of the family, and were moments from their home in Darnall when tragedy struck on Main Road just after 8.50pm.

His 32-year-old wife Erica Kroscenova, who his family said had changed her name to Tahreem when she converted to Islam, is one of three people - including a three-year-old girl from the other family - who remain seriously injured in hospital.

Speaking at the Bodmin Street mosque which hundreds of well-wishers have visited to offer their condolences, Adnan’s family today paid an emotional tribute to the doting father and his youngest son.

Adnan's family described him as a 'lovely man' and a devoted father

His uncle, Shafqat Mirza, said: “Adnan was a lovely man who added sparkle to everyone’s life, whatever the situation.

“He was such a positive person, who was full of life and loved talking to people and helping them. Everyone who knew him says how you would never see anger on his face.”

Mr Mirza told how his nephew came to England around five years ago to study business management, having previously lived in Saudia Arabia and Pakistan, where he was raised.

Speaking about the death of Usman Adnan Jarral, aged one, a relative said 'we've lost an angel'

He quickly married after a whirlwind romance and was a devoted father to the two sons he and his wife had together, aged one and three, and stepfather to her six-year-old son from a previous marriage.

He worked as a packer at Pennine Foods in Crystal Peaks, and was a proud dad, constantly sharing photos and videos of his three boys on Facebook.

Another uncle, Tariq Mirza, said: “Adnan would always liven up any room, and his death has left a big gap in all our lives. I keep expecting to see him walk through the door with that amazing smile on his face.

“Usman was a cheerful little boy, who always had a smile on his face.

“Adnan’s other kids have lost a very loving father. Even now, they’re asking ‘where’s Daddy?’.”

Adnan’s cousin, Imran Mirza, said: “He was extremely cheerful and caring, and he embraced life to the full.”

“He was only came to England about five years ago but he made such an impact in that time. He was so well loved and we’re grateful to everyone who's come to pay their respects. For me, losing him feels like losing an arm.

“Usman was a very happy boy with such a cute smile, and we’ve lost an angel in him.”

Another cousin, Akeel Mirza, said: “It’s devastating. He was a young man with a wife and three kids who had his whole life ahead of him.”

He thanked members of the emergency services for the ‘amazing job’ they did on the night of the crash, and gave a special mention to the off-duty paramedic and midwife who rushed to the victims’ aid.

Namaan Mirza, another cousin, described Adnan as the ‘perfect father’ who would make whatever sacrifices were needed to fulfil his children's dreams.

He thanked members of the community for the support they have shown, saying: “It means a lot to the family. Darnall is a very united community and we're so grateful to everyone who’s paid their respects.”

The other people killed in the crash have been named by police as Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50.

Their daughter Nikola Dunova, aged 22, and three-year-old granddaughter Livia Matova remain in hospital, with the youngster in a critical condition and her mother's condition described as serious but stable.

The three men travelling in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They all sustained minor injuries.

Because the Golf was being pursued before the collision, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information, especially those with dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 741 of November 9.