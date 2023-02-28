Daredevil Jean reaches for the sky and raises £1,804 for St Luke’s

Jean Holt admits that taking part in a skydive was one of those things she had always thought of doing…but it was only when husband Francis became a St Luke’s Hospice patient that a daydream became a reality.

Jean loved the freedom of falling through the air on her tandem skydive

“It’s something I had said for many years, a bit like you’d say you’d like to go to the moon but you don’t think you ever really will,” says Jean, who lives in Ecclesfield and is a specialist fitness instructor with Community Wellness Services.

All that changed though when Francis became a patient at St Luke’s in the final weeks of his battle against cancer.

“There was a fundraising poster up and one of the things it was advertising was a skydive,” Jean recalls.

“Francis saw it and pointed out that I’d always said I’d wanted to do it so now that my chance!”

That’s how Jean eventually came to find herself taking part in a tandem skydive in memory of Francis.

“It was an amazing experience and I’ll something that I will never forget,” Jean says.

“Suddenly you realise you are out out of the plane and spinning around, the wind is blowing in your face and you can see for miles.

“I thought the free fall bit would be scary but in the end, I think it’s the part I enjoyed the most because there’s a feeling of lightness and you can see all around you.

“And it was worth doing because I knew all the sponsorship money I had raised would be going to St Luke’s.”

By the time her feet were firmly back on the ground Jean had in fact raised £1,804 for St Luke’s patient care and now there’s a chance for other daredevils to follow her lead.

The next St Luke’s Skydive is scheduled for September 23 at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire and places are now available to book for a £50 deposit and the pledge to raise a minimum £370 is sponsorship.

“Imagine the adrenaline buzz of the cold wind hitting your face and the noise of the plane’s engine roaring as you take a leap into the air 15,000ft above the ground,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk.

“This really is a once in a lifetime experience and everybody who signs up will get the support of the St Luke’s fundraising team to help beat the fundraising target with tips and advice - as well as on the day support at Hibaldstow.

“Our skydives have always proved enormously popular and places are limited so if you are interested in signing up and enjoying this great experience then we do advise contacting us as soon as possible to reserve your place.”