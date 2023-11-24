The site was the Orgreave Colliery & Coking Works

An Italian steel firm is set to create 200 jobs with a move into new headquarters near Sheffield.

Danieli is constructing an office, research laboratory and distribution centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, next to the McLaren Automotive factory fronting on to Sheffield Parkway.

Danieli will be next to McLaren off Sheffield Parkway.

The firm builds plants for the steel industry and produces special steels.

Work will start on the project this month and will be completed before the end of 2024, bosses say. It should create 100 jobs initially with capacity for a further 100, they say.

Andrew Betts, managing director at Danieli UK, said it would have state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and increase its distribution capabilities five-fold.

He added: “Our development of a new headquarters is a landmark moment for the company and a very significant signal of our future growth in the UK.

“Danieli has enjoyed stellar growth since it launched in the UK 25 years ago and this major investment to bring all our operations onto a single site further strengthens our ability to support our partners in the UK steel and metals recycling industry as they move towards net zero.

“We first opened a 3,000 sq ft site in the Lower Don Valley in 1999 and this move to a 47,000 sq ft headquarters on the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park is the latest chapter in our growth story in the UK.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Park is home to Boeing, Rolls-Royce and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.