Dangerous driver told to ‘prepare for prison’ after she admits killing Doncaster motorcyclist in horror crash

A 30-year-old woman has been told to prepare for prison, after she pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Doncaster motorcyclist by dangerous driving.

Amanda Fitzpatrick, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving this morning, in relation to a collision on November 15 last year that led to death of 49-year-old motorcyclist, Clive Burdett.

Fitzpatrick, of Templing Close, Barnsley only spoke to enter her plea during the short hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Burdett died after the black and grey Moto Guzzi motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Land Rover Freelander on the A61 Sheffield Road, close to the junction with Knowle Road, Worsbrough in Barnsley.

Judge Rachael Harrison adjourned the hearing until December 7 to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

She told Fitzpatrick: “All options are open, and you should prepare yourself for custody.”