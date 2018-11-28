‘Danger to life’ weather warning issued for Sheffield

The Met Office has this morning issued a severe weather warning for strong winds for Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Gusts of up to 80mph are possible as Storm Diana moves across the UK.

The gale force winds could lead to damage and cause disruption to transport networks, the warning states.

The Yellow Warning covers the period between 3am and 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

In the worst affected areas the bad weather could result in power cuts and lead to flying debris which could cause a ‘danger to life’.

Buildings could be damaged with the strong gusts blowing roof tiles off.

A weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office

According to the warning there could be delays to transport networks and some rail services could be cancelled as a result.

Roads and bridges could also be closed as a precaution.

The Met Office warning reads: “A weather system will move northeastwards across the UK on Thursday bringing widespread strong winds.

“Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of 60-65 mph in exposed locations around Wales and western England.

“There remains a small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.

“If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations, bringing increased likelihood of more significant disruption.

“In either case, winds will moderate by late morning across western England and Wales, then by mid afternoon across northern England and southeast Scotland.

“Heavy rain is also likely to affect southern and western England as well as Wales, and following on from recent wet weather this may lead to some very localised surface water flooding.”

