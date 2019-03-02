‘Danger to life’ warning issued as Storm Freya set to batter Sheffield with 65mph winds

Foreasters have warned the next named storm of the season – Storm Freya – could pose a ‘danger to life’ with gusts of up to 65 mph expected to batter Sheffield.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for high winds which is valid from 3pm on Sunday until 6am on Tuesday.

Today's sunshine could be short-lived as Storm Freya approaches Sheffield.

It said: “Storm Freya will bring very strong winds, with some travel disruption and possible dangerous conditions late Sunday and into Monday.”

Forecasters also warned there is a risk of injuries and ‘danger to life’ from flying debris as well as damage to buildings.

There is also the risk of power cuts and higways officers may be fored to close some roads and bridges, the Met Office added.