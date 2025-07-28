A dazzling all-singing, all-dancing show celebrating the world’s most iconic stars is set to light up Wath upon Dearne this September and it’s all in memory of one very special woman.

An Evening Amongst the Stars, taking place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September, promises a powerful mix of performance and purpose as over 40 local dancers, singers and aerial artists take to the stage in support of Rotherham Hospice.

The production is the brainchild of professional dancers Kate Yearsley and Eleanor Jackson - best friends since childhood and proud Rotherham women.

The pair have brought together a cast of 40 from across South Yorkshire, including Aston and Wickersley.

Kate (R) and Ellie (L) | contributed

“We’ve both danced since we were kids and always said we’d do something like this one day,” said Kate.

“But this time, it felt right. I’m finally in the headspace to give this show everything, emotionally and physically.”

The show will celebrate musical legends including Earth, Wind & Fire, Adele, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and Queen, with each act representing one of the 'stars'.

But for Kate, the biggest star of all is her mum, Sue Whitham, described as “a vibrant woman” who was “full of love and life.”

She said was a “wonderful mum” and “a shining light whose spirit lives on through every step and every song of this unforgettable show.”

Sue had a lifelong love of music and performed regularly in Sheffield, even fronting local bands. But when she became a mum, she stepped back from the spotlight to focus entirely on raising her children.

Everything changed when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer when Kate was just 12.

“It put everything into perspective for her,” Kate said.

“She decided she wanted to go back to music, to do what she loved, and to leave something behind as a keepsake for us.”

Sue in the recording studio recording her own music and covers | contributed

What began as a personal project quickly became something much bigger.

Sue recorded her songs and released them online, never expecting the response she received.

As the music gained traction, she made the generous decision to donate the royalties to Weston Park Cancer Charity and Rotherham Hospice - even while she was still undergoing treatment.

“Even when she was alive, she was raising money and doing what she loved. I’m just continuing what she started,” said Kate.

Rotherham Hospice played a huge role in supporting Sue and her family during her final years.

“She started going in for respite care, and eventually was there more regularly. They didn’t just care for her, they cared for all of us,” Kate said.

“They helped us create memory boxes, and I felt so comfortable I even slept over at the Hospice. It was such a comforting place.”

The finale of the show will be set to one of Sue’s own recorded songs - a moving tribute to the woman who inspired the entire production.

“She’d be gutted to miss a party, that’s for sure,” Kate smiled.

“She loved music, charity, and bringing people together. This show is everything she stood for.”

The cast includes professional dancers, gymnasts, and passionate performers from all walks of life.

Rehearsals have been intense with just 10 sessions to pull the show together - but the commitment from everyone involved has blown Kate and Ellie away.

The cast | contributed

“Everyone’s so committed. They rehearse at home and come ready - it’s been amazing to see. The dedication from this cast makes it all so special,” said Kate.

The hospice team will also be attending the show to speak about their work, raising awareness alongside the vital funds being collected.

There will also be a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses.

“We’re so proud to be shining a light on Rotherham Hospice. They gave so much to my family and now we want to give something back,” Kate explained.

With performances set to chart-topping hits and heartfelt moments, An Evening Amongst the Stars truly promises something for everyone.

Tickets are available online for both show nights here.

For those unable to attend, donations can also be made directly to the fundraising page, with all proceeds going to Rotherham Hospice.