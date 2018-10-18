Dancers star in professional ballet

Ten talented dancers who have been chosen by English Youth Ballet to perform in their latest show are preparing to take to the stage.

Francesca Beck, Hollie Kett, Eve Rodgers, Alice Watkinson, Emily Rowe, Kate Rhodes, Jasmin Daly, Lucy Rowe, Sophie Duffin and Isabella Hogg, who are all from Sheffield, will be performing in Double Bill, featuring Aurora’s Wedding and Ballet Études.

The ballet will star international principal dancers Philip Tunstall, Monica Tapiador, Samantha Camejo, Clair Corruble and Oliver Speers.

All the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production will be performed by 84 of the best dancers, aged eight to 18, from Sheffield.

Oliver Speers, one of English Youth Ballet’s principal dancers, who coached the young dancers in rehearsals said it was a joy to see the young dancers enjoy their time on the stage.

He said: “The young dancers are treated like professional dancers during rehearsals, we work them hard but the results are fantastic.

“They learn what the life of a professional dancer is like. They are living their dream and they just love it.”

The young cast have rehearsed for just ten days for the production, which will be at the Buxton Opera House tomorrow and Saturday.

To buy tickets for the show, or to find out more details about it, please contact the Box Office by calling 01298 72190 or visiting the website at ww.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. The show will be on at 7.30pm each evening and also at 2.30pm on Saturday.