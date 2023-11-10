The cars are home, the drivers are rested and the bonnets have been sold, bringing the final fundraising total for the Roundabout Bangers and Cash 2023 challenge to an outstanding £152,843.

Bangers and Cash is the motoring adventure that this year saw 21 teams undertake the 1092-mile European journey from Sheffield to Munich in old vehicles to raise funds for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth housing charity that provides shelter, support and life skills to young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Adding a unique splash of colour to the event, every vehicle had its bonnet designed and decorated by a professional artist - and as the event reached its fina

BBC Radio Sheffield host Ellie Colton presented the evening at Sheffield’s Crowne Plaza Hotel and among the guests was TV news presenter Dan Walker, who had seen the bonnets during a special display at September’s Art in the Gardens event.

Dan Walker was a guest at the Roundabout Bangers and Cash auction

The auction was split into three sections in between courses, with David Grey MBE as auctioneer.

David had also taken part in the rally as executive chairman of city company OSL Group and he placed his own successful bid for his tiger-themed car bonnet, painted by Lois Cordelia.

The evening also saw the premiere of the Bangers and Cash rally film, which was filmed and produced by the charity’s communication and social media co-ordinator Jasmine Givnan, who accompanied the cars on the journey across Europe.

“It was brilliant to see all the bonnets back together in one room again and to see that people appreciated their their value by taking part in our auction,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.