Dan Jarvis selected as Labour Party candidate for Sheffield City Region mayor

Labour party members in South Yorkshire have today selected Dan Jarvis to contest the Sheffield City Region mayoral election.

The announcement was made in the last few minutes by the Yorkshire and the Humber regional Labour Party.

Mr Jarvis - who is also MP for Barnsley Central - was elected with 2,584 votes to Ben Curran’s 1,903.

37 per cent of the 12,136 member who were eligible to vote did so.

Voters in South Yorkshire will go to the polls on May 3.

More to follow.

RESULT

Ben Curran: 1,903

Dan Jarvis: 2,584

Eligible electorate: 12,136

Turnout: 37%

Spoilt papers: 6