Since taking over his pawnbrokers shop on Sheffield's London Road, Dan Hatfield has enjoyed a remarkable rise to fame and fortune.

Sheffield pawnbroker Dan Hatfield with This Morning presenters Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley

His life-changing valuations seen first on Channel 4's Posh Pawnbrokers and then on hit ITV show Million Pound Pawn have had viewers hooked, and as the new resident money-making expert on This Morning he is one step closer to becoming a national treasure.

Earlier this year, he tied the knot with the 'love of my life', TV producer Joff Powell, and they enjoyed a dream honeymoon in the Caribbean and South America, where they explored the Amazon River.

'Every day I thank the universe'

But he has explained how different things had his life taken a different course in a Sliding Doors moment nine years ago when he signed up for the show that would become Posh Pawnbrokers - something which nearly never happened.

"It could have been so different, I had meant to pull out, I even drafted a withdrawal email but didn’t send it at the last minute. Thank goodness!!" he told his nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram. "As a result of the unsent email I went on to complete 70 episodes. This led to me meeting, on the production team, some of my best, life long friends. "Through one of these new friends I met the love of my life, Joff Powell and became a happily married man. "Because I didn’t send that email I went on to do more fun stuff on TV that led me to undertake a prime time show, Million Pound Pawn.

Dan Hatfield's parents and grandparents were pawnbrokers too

"As a result of that show I went on to become a proud member of the This Morning family, one of my life’s greatest joys! Now I’m writing a book with my husband and going to become an actual published author. "Every day I thank the universe that I didn’t hit send on that email."

He told The Star how the 'power of saying yes is something I hold close to my heart', adding: "I've gone on many adventures by saying yes to things, even if they terrify me!" Dan took over London Road Jewellers and Pawnbrokers, just south of Sheffield city centre, 15 years ago after a spell in recruitment.

Dan calls husband Joff his 'rock'

The third generation pawnbroker and professional diamond grader - who also founded the Stylebar salon on Ecclesall Road, featured on E4 reality show Super Salon, with his sister Cherise Hatfield - nearly quit the family industry to pursue a career in marketing.

Dan Hatfield with his husband, Joff Powell

But he has told how shortly before he was about to leave for a new job in Australia, his mother asked him to look after the family business for a couple of weeks after the manager left, and he ended up staying for good.

In July this year, Dan spoke on This Morning about his wedding to Joff, describing how he had the 'absolute best time' on their special day on June 23.

Speaking of their marriage, he has said: "I am a kinder, more caring and decent person because of this man. He is my rock, my motivation for working hard every day and being the best version of me I can be."

Dan calls ADHD his 'super power' after recent diagnosis

Dan also recently opened up about his new ADHD diagnosis, saying 'for years I have searched for answers as to why my brain works a little differently to a lot of people around me'.

He added: "The process of getting diagnosed has been a long and frustrating one and I just hope for anyone who feels they have ADHD they keep on fighting to be seen and heard.

"There have been lots of ups and lots of downs. When I’m hyper focused I feel and often can achieve anything and yet when I’m uninterested in something I have zero focus on that task or subject matter."