Damage caused to house after stolen pick-up truck crashes in Doncaster street

A house was damaged after a stolen pick-up truck and a van were involved in a collision in a Doncaster street.

Emergency services were alerted to the smash in Princess Avenue, Stainforth, on Tuesday night and found that a stolen pick-up truck had ploughed into a house - damaging the brickwork and a window.

A police probe is underway into a collision in Doncaster

It smashed through a garden wall and careered over the garden before hitting the house.

Nobody in the property was injured in the incident.

The drivers of both vehicles involved left the scene of the collision before police officers arrived.

A hunt for the duo is now under way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 10.15pm on Tuesday, June 12, ) it is reported that a white Ford Iveco van and a pick-up truck had been involved in a collision on Princess Avenue, Stainforth.

"Damage was caused to a garden wall and to the side of a house on the street.

"No one was injured.

"Both drivers left the scene and at this time have not been identified.

"Officers investigating believe the pick-up to be stolen."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of June 12.