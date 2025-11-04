A ‘walk and talk’ group is inviting men from across Sheffield to step out with them for support, chat and friendship.

A group of friends and family came up with the idea when dealing with his own grief following the death of Dalton Williams, who took his own life.

A 'walk and talk' group has been set up in memory of Dalton Williams | Submit

Dalton, who died in May, and Lee Wisdom had been friends since they were little children.

The outpouring of heartbreak at Dalton's death made Lee realise that something had to be done to help men express their feelings better.

Lee, who had been friends with Dalton since they were small boys, said: "One of the big stigmas around men is that we don't talk. We've set up a walk and talk just for men. We just walk around the park, different parks every time. It is to encourage men to get out and have a conversation with each other. It has been really popular - last time we had about 26 men come.

"It has been really helpful, some men have gone and got help from their GP afterwards."

The group is spreading the word about its work on social media but understands that some people could feel anxious about just turning up and joining in.

Lee says they are happy to meet up first for a coffee to talk through how it works, if anybody wants to reach out and find out more.

"I think it is definitely making a difference for the men who have come along," Lee said.

"Even for myself, it is helping me to empty a little bit of my grief bucket out. Another person has said he really looks forward to it and it has encouraged him to get professional support.

"If this walk and talk saves one life, then my objective has been achieved. We can't save the world but if we can help save one life.

"The only way we are going to change this generationally is for our children to see that it is normal for their dads to talk about this kind of thing."

Dalton Williams | Contributed

Dalton was well known across Sheffield and had lots of different friendship groups.

Lee added: "Dalton loved Sheffield United, he loved his family, his son, his friends. This has brought lots of different people together and this is a legacy to who Dalton is - anybody can come along and nobody will be on their own. If you come as a stranger, you will leave as part of a group of friends."

Since the group started, working unofficially under the name Don't Quit Your Daydream, others have been keen to support their work and offer help.

The family of Leon Bennett, who also took his own life, has helped fundraise as well as donating more than £500 for Sport In Mind.

The next Walk & Talk will be at Dam Flask on Saturday, November 15 - meeting at 10.45am.

Everyone is invited to go along.

You can find out more on Facebook or Instagram.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit.

This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org