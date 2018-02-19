Dad takes on marathon for children’s heart unit

A Sheffield dad is running the London Marathon for the Children’s Heart Unit who supported him following his daughter’s open heart surgey.

Alastair Graham, will be making history by representing the North East based charity with its first London Marathon place next year.

Alastair and his wife Lauren have already taken on the Great North Run after their daughter, Marin, underwent open heart surgery at just 8 days old for coarctation of the aorta.

Marin now has annual check-ups to ensure she is fit and well.

Commenting on his decision to fundraise, Alastair said: “Lauren and I chose CHUF as a way of thanking the charity for the support they gave us and our heart warrior daughter. Having spent a lot of time with other families and seeing what they go through we also really wanted to give something back for a charity which helps so many. For Lauren and I, we always live with concerns and worries of what could and might have been if not for the heart unit. Knowing the charity is helping to keep everything running is greatly reassuring.”

The London marathon will be the first full marathon for Alastair, who has tackled the Great North Run half marathon twice before and regularly takes on 10k races and park runs at his home in Sheffield. Alastair is training hard for the famous 26 mile route, running 3 to 4 times a week across the green spaces and hills of Sheffield to prepare for the challenge of London.

Alastair says he is “honoured” to be the first ever London marathon place for the charity. His fundraising goal is set at £2000 and he hopes to raise it in advance of the famous race on April 22nd.

Encouraging others to take up challenges for CHUF, Alastair commented: “Putting our personal connection aside, fundraising for CHUF is raising money for a small charity that can offer a tangible benefit to help so many children and their families. You can really engage people in your fundraising journey. As Marin gets older and more aware of what her annual appointments involve, we want her to be as comfortable as possible. The charity comes into its own by offering facilities to occupy children and make their families comfortable.”

Alastair will take the challenge on the April 22.

If you would like to support Alastair and the Children’s Heart Unit in raising money for vital cardiac support for infants donate