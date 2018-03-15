Dad-of-three died from single stab wound in Sheffield attack

A dad-of- three killed in a knife attack in Sheffield died from a single stab wound, a post mortem has revealed.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, one week ago today.

The young dad, whose children are all under the age of three, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old man seriously injured in the same attack was taken to hospital and discharged after treatment over the weekend.

Two men, aged 24 and 25 and from Pitsmoor and Southey, were arrested on suspicion of murder and wounding on Monday.

The younger man was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They both remained in custody last night.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.

Anyone with information on the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.