Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Sheffield

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car during Sheffield’s rush hour this morning.
The man came off his bike close to the Texaco garage on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, at 8am.
South Yorkshire Police said he was injured and taken to hospital in a non-life threatening condition.
