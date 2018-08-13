Cyclist 'seriously injured' in collision with lorry in Sheffield

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on Savile Street, in Sheffield (pic: David Benton)
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a lorry in Sheffield this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Savile Street, in Burngreave, this afternoon at around 4.40pm.

Police said a cyclist was taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

South Yorkshire Police said it received reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a lorry.

The force said the cyclist was taken to hospital with what it described as 'serious injuries'.

Police were not able to reveal the cyclist's sex or age at this stage.

They said nobody had been arrested.