Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car near Barnsley primary school

A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car near to a Barnsley primary school this morning.
The man, in his 40s, was involved in a crash with a silver Volkswagen on Cemetery Road, Jump, just before 7.05am this morning.
Jump Primary School on neighbouring Roebuck HiIl, sent a text message to parents advising them of the collision and a partial road closure while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The crash scene has since been reopened.