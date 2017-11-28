Cyclist narrowly avoids horror crash on Sheffield roundabout after driver 'flies out' at her

A Sheffield woman has issued a warning to other cyclists after a near-miss on a city centre roundabout.

The cyclist, who did not want to be named, uploaded go-pro footage of herself cycling on West Bar roundabout at around 7.30am yesterday.

Driver narrowly avoids hitting cyclist (s)

In the footage, the cyclist can be seen riding her bike around West Bar roundabout before a silver car suddenly pulls out onto the road.

Luckily, the cyclist managed to break just in time, narrowly avoiding being knocked off her bike.

Uploading the video to Twitter, the woman warned other cyclists to take care against drivers who 'don't even bother to look'.

She tweeted: "Those #cycling on West Bar roundabout take care, on there this am with bright flashing lights x2 but they mean nothing when drivers don’t even bother to look before flying out! Grrr @CycleSheffield #sheffield #westbar @syptweet"

Cycle Sheffield replied: "Terrible driving and terrible road design. There is so much wasted space around there which could be used to create safe Space for Cycling