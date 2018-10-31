Cyclist issues warning after he’s SHOT with BB gun biking down busy Sheffield road

Have your say

A cyclist was shot with a BB gun as he biked home from work down a busy Sheffield street.

Contractor David Morley was travelling home from work down at around 6pm when he was attacked with the air gun.

David Morley after being shot with BB gun

David had approached the junction of Abbeydale Road and Edgedale Road on Thursday, October 11, when he was shot in the arm.

Despite wearing a long sleeved t-shirt, the bullet managed to puncture his skin leaving a nasty wound.

He posted: “Never thought I'd be posting this on my bike commute back from work in town, got shot!

“Didn't see the Billy the Kid in question with what must have been a BB gun, but was roughly around the Abbeydale Road / Edgedale Road junction area, about 15 mins ago.

“Police have been informed, be safe riders!”

David warned that the shooting could have been ‘much more serious’ had the bullet hit him another foot higher.

Helen Young commented: “That’s scary. Appreciate the warning. Amazing how many morons there are . Hope you are OK.”

Robert David Phillips said: “Incredibly bad luck, what a horrid thing to happen. Thankfully that'll heal but it could so easily have got an eye and fully changed your life!”

Laura Pearson said: “Cyclists have been targeted on there before and reported to the police. Round about where Rude Shipyard is. Take care out there peeps.”

Contact police on 101 with any information.