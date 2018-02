Have your say

A cyclist is in a 'life-threatening' condition after being hit by a bus in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Cleveland Street in the town centre at around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident and currently remains in hospital.

Officers are currently investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 493 of February 13.