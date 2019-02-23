Cyclist hit by car near Sheffield hospital

A cyclist has been hit by a car near a Sheffield hospital.
The 19-year-old man was hit by a red Skoda Fabia on Beech Hill Road, close to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, at around 5:25pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene however the cyclist suffered no serious injuries during the incident.
South Yorkshire police said no arrests had been made.