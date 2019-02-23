Cyclist hit by car near Sheffield hospital

A cyclist has been hit by a car near a Sheffield hospital.

The 19-year-old man was hit by a red Skoda Fabia on Beech Hill Road, close to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, at around 5:25pm.

Beech Hill Road, Sheffield (Google)

Emergency services were called to the scene however the cyclist suffered no serious injuries during the incident.

South Yorkshire police said no arrests had been made.