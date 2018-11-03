Cyclist fighting for his life after being hit by car on major Sheffield road

A cyclist is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

A 51-year-old man was riding a bicycle which was hit by a Ford Focus on the A57 Mosborough Parkway at around 8.52am this morning.

The A57 Mosborough Parkway. Picture: Google

Both the cyclist and car were heading out of the city when the accident happened.

The cyclist suffered life-threatening injures and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but serious condition.

South Yorkshire Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the accident.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting incident number 254 of November 3, 2018.

