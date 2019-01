Traffic officers have escorted a cyclist off a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway.

The cyclist was found riding at Junction 38 of the A1M at Redhouse to Junction 37 at Marr.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Traffic officers have escorted this cyclist off the motorway with suitable words of advice.

“The cyclist was first seen on the A1 at Darrington but once the road becomes the A1(M) cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles like tractors are prohibited.”