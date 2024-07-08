Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of cute kittens and their mother have been rescued after surviving a violent hail storm after being abandoned on a disused Doncaster farm.

The four terrified animals were discovered by a member of the public, huddling in a plastic box, after they were caught being dumped in the village on CCTV.

A woman alerted Cats Protection Doncaster to the red plastic box containing the cats as hail lashed down on the disused farm.

When the hailstorm cleared a volunteer drove out and discovered it to be a mother with her trio of two-week-old kittens.

Milly and her three kittens were rescued after being dumped on a disused farm in Doncaster.

It was originally thought the mother was a feral because she was so traumatised and scared, but after getting her to safety it took just days for her true gentle personality to shine through as she began trusting her carers, a spokesperson said.

A week on from their ordeal, Milly, as she has been called, and her kittens - Pansy, Daisy and Poppy - are thriving.

Fosterer Ruth Clark said: “It’s a miracle these poor cats survived the night after such a terrible storm, the hail was so bad we were shuffling through it on the ground.

“These are beautiful cats and its heartbreaking to think that someone could just abandon them to the elements. Thankfully, the kind lady who spotted them knew to call us and we were able to bring them in. We are a small band of volunteers but we will always try our hardest to respond to emergency calls.”

Rescuing stricken cats is part and parcel of the work Cats Protection Doncaster finds itself dealing with regularly.

Sadly, they are seeing an increase in the number of cats being abandoned.

The group is made up entirely of volunteers who dedicate their time to helping make a better life for cats in their community. This work relies solely on the generosity of its supporters, and the volunteers are keen to showcase just how vital this money is to improving the lives of cats and kittens.

Since 2018, the branch has spent £130,000 on neutering in Doncaster and surrounding areas in its mission to manage the population and reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies.

They recently installed a new cat pen at the home of a fosterer, allowing them to bring in more unwanted cats on their journey to finding new homes.

As well as neutering and rehoming, the volunteers also go into schools to educate young people on cat welfare and becoming responsible pet owners.

The cost-of-living crisis has hit the team as an increase in vet fees has coincided with cats coming in to care needing expensive treatment and rehabilitation.

Ruth added: “We recently took in a stray cat called Cedric, who was in a dreadful state when we eventually managed to catch him. He had terribly matted hair, which may have come from something being spilled on him, and he needed extensive treatment on his ears.

“Because he was so poorly, it was a lengthy and expensive journey to get him fit to rehome. Fortunately, Cedric was adopted in the nick of time as he went to his new home on the morning of Milly and her kittens being found so we immediately had space to take them in.

“So much unseen work goes on behind the scenes to support cats in Doncaster live happier and healthier lives. Every penny donated goes towards championing the welfare of all cats.”