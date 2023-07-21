The imposing facade of South Yorkshire stately home Cusworth Hall will provide a dramatic backdrop to a new film project that gives the people of Doncaster the chance to share their love for their home city.

Award-winning documentary film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables has received grant aid from Doncaster Council in conjunction with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to create the new piece of work, Stories of Doncaster.

His has captured the authentic sounds and experiences of the real people of South Yokshire’s newest city for a major projection mapping project that will be unveiled on September 23 at Cusworth Hall.

Often described as a jewel in Doncaster’s crown, Cusworth Hall - a Grade I listed building set in acres of historic parkland - was built between 1740 and 1744 for local land owner William Wrightson and is now the home of Heritage Doncaster’s social history museum.

Wayne's new project will premier at Cusworth Hall on September 23

Around 20 faces and voices will be seen in the film that will be screened for free to the public on the handsome front facade of the hall as dusk falls.

Adding a further authentic Doncaster voice to the event, there will be live music from the Doncaster City Singers.

And another aspect of the project has seen Wayne working with two more local creatives - designer Estelle Pearce and animator Natasha Poland - on creating a special set of visuals that capture the unique mood and atmosphere of Doncaster.

“My intention from the start of this project was to speak to the real people of Doncaster,” said Wayne.

“It’s not just about dignitaries and civic leaders - it’s about shop keepers, road workers, dinner ladies, health workers, young people, old people, sport fans and artists - all those Doncaster people who together make this great city a community.

“I’m from Doncaster myself and some of the people I’ve spoken to are like me, Doncaster born and bred.

“Others have come from other places, other countries even, but they have chosen to make Doncaster their home and their voice and their view forms an important part of the project.

