Customers devastated after vegan café in Sheffield announces closure

Customers have expressed their shock and sadness after a popular vegan café in Sheffield announced its closure.

The owners of The Burger Garden, formerly BurgerLolz, on Abbeydale Road announced that it is set to close at the beginning of September.

Co-owners Maisie Manterfield and Shaun Whelan took to Facebook to break the news and to thank everyone who has eaten at the café for their custom.

The pair wrote: "We've made the decision to permanently close. It's not a decision we've taken lightly but something that we feel is right for where we are right now.

"Our last day of operation will be September 2nd. We've watched Sheffield grow from us being the first vegan cafe to there now being 6 fully vegan eatery's in Sheffield and its time for us to go and enjoy these amazing places for ourselves.

"We're super proud of what we've achieved and we have so much more to offer to the Vegan community but feel we need some head space so we can put our plan into action. This is our hiatus and we hope to not be out of action for too long (we love feeding you guys too much).

The Burger Garden, formerly known as Burger Lolz, before its overhaul

"Thank you so much to everyone who's ever eaten with us and thank you even more to everyone who's ever tweeted, Instagrammed, Facebooked or told their mates about us. Can't wait to show you what we do next! Watch this space because it's gonna be huge. Catch us at various TBA fairs and festivals."

The award winning café has been a staple for many since it opened in July 2016, with its plant powered menus and use of vegetables, proteins and grains to mimic meaty ingredients.

The café will be serving their last dishes on September 2, and customers were quick to share their disappointment.

Alice Pinch said: "Very sad to see you go! You did wonderful things with vegan junk food and you will be missed."

BBQ ribs at the Burger Garden

Raj Kumar said: "Thanks so much guys, one of my favourite places to eat and great food and service every time. Look forward to seeing what you have in store next. Good luck for the future."

Guy Kennedy said: "Good luck for the future! My daughters vegan and she said you were amazing! I'm not sure the name change helped though as there was nothing to suggest it was vegan. I'm sure you're next venture will be a huge success though."

Katherine Robinson said: "I’ve been to a fair few vegan places including temple of seitan and your seitan is the best. Good luck in your future endeavours."

Alan Henry said: "Guys we wish you all the best in the future, you have done the vegan community proud so far and I trust you will continue to do more of the same."