Custom-built bicycle stolen in knifepoint robbery on Sheffield street 

A keen cyclist may be stopped from competing, after their custom-built bicycle was stolen during a knifepoint robbery on a Sheffield street.

The robbery took place in Elliott Lane, Woodseats earlier this week.

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road team is asking for the public’s help to find the bike, which is believed to be worth around £4,000.

A spokesman said: “It is a custom built YT Industries Capra in matt black.

“It is very unique. It has red anodised Hope Tech 3 e4 brakes and red hope pro 4 hubs on Tech Enduro rims with white decals.

“The brakes and wheels are new and retail at approximately £600 for the set.

“The cranks are slightly worn and are Race Face Atlas, as are the bars and stem. The pedals are DMR vaults in red with blue pins. The brakes disks are bolted on with blue screws.

“The Forks are Rockshox Pike RCT3 with stealth decals.

“The shock is a Rockshox Monarch RC3 and the seat post is a Rockshox Reverb with a Joystick saddle with red Space Invader logo atop.

“The top cap is a custom made one off in red anodised aluminium with our Serve Shred logo and hashtag.

“There are various 50to01, Slik and Serve Shred stickers on the frame and wheels and the whole frame is ‘invisiframed’.

“The chain ring is an Absolute Black oval chain ring in red anodised ally and there is also an Absolute Black oval chain guard in place.

“The grips are DMR death grips. The frame number is AP10606I00100 (or very similar). The retail value of the bike and upgrades would be around £4,000 at current prices.

“Make it too hot to handle.”