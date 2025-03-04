Curtain due up on Young Company's next production at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s company for aspiring young theatre makers brings their second production to the stage next week.

Education, Education, Education builds on the success of last year’s inaugural Young Company production DNA, which was a hit with audiences and critics alike.

It's May 1997. Tony Blair has won the election and Katrina and the Waves have won Eurovision. Channel 5 is a month old. No one knows who Harry Potter is. Britain is the coolest place in the world.

At the local secondary school, it’s a different story. Miss Belltop-Doyle can't control her Year 10s, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated Tamagotchi and Miss Turner is hoping that this muck-up day goes smoother than the last.

Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on. Things can only get better.

The three words summed up the then Labour Prime Minister’s priorities when he entered 10 Downing Street.

Education, Education, Education is a love letter to schools which asks big questions about an education system in special measures, exploring what we are taught and why, and where responsibility lies.

Written by The Wardrobe Ensemble, Education, Education, Education is directed by the Stepgen Joseph Theatre’s head of creative engagement Rob Salmon.

“The Young Company is something different: it’s the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s way of investing in talented young theatre makers and giving them the skills and understanding they need to achieve their ambitions,” he said.

“We’re really lucky to be working with some brilliant young actors on this show.

"It promises to be a very funny night at the theatre and you’ve chance to see the stars of the future now.”

Writer and director Rob Salmon is also part of the team that has delivered the theatre’s Christmas shows for under sixes for the past few years.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Young Company is a talent development programme for young creatives in Scarborough.

Members enjoy weekly classes in theatre-making skills and acting technique, access to support from experienced theatre professionals, complimentary tickets, and the opportunity to perform in the theatre’s famous Round auditorium.

The group is designed for aspiring young theatre makers actively pursuing a career in the performing arts.

Whether they’re applying for a place in higher education, studying, or at the start of their career, it’s the perfect place to grow their knowledge and understanding of a career as a professional theatre maker.

They deepen awareness of a range of theatre practices through exploring text, making work for a public performance, and devising new work that reflects their lived experience.

Education, Education, Education can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Tuesday March 11 until Saturday March 15.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com