CSI team searches Sheffield bar after stabbings

Crime scene investigation experts are searching a Sheffield bar after five men were stabbed in the early hours of today.

The CSI team arrived at Crystal on Carver Street earlier today after five men were knifed at the venue at around 2.20am.

A discarded blood stained shirt outside Crystal on Carver Street (Dean Atkins)

Two of the men, in their 20s, suffered life threatening injuries and remain in hospital in critical but stable conditions.

The other three men suffered superficial wounds.

A police cordon is in place around part of the bar, which is under police guard.

Scenes of crime officers are working inside and CCTV footage from cameras in and around the venue is being examined.

A discarded blood stained shirt can be seen on a table outside the bar today, along with glasses and bottles left behind when the bar closed after violence flared.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A number of people have been injured following an incident in Sheffield city centre overnight.

"At around 2.20am, emergency services were called to Crystal Bar in Carver Street in the city centre, following reports of an altercation in which several people had suffered stab or slash wounds.

"On officer arrival, five men in their 20s were taken to hospital, where three of the men were found to have superficial injuries.

"Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"An investigation is in its early stages and officers remain in the Carver Street area carrying out enquiries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 317 of January 1.