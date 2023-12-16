Setting a new standard in charity shopping with handpicked and high-quality items, Thornberry aims to redefine the experience of charity retail.

Thornberry’s new charity shop, situated in Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, opened its doors yesterday (December 15).

The shop's mission is to 'Shop to Make a Difference', being a charity shop like no other, handpicking its stock to be the best quality and keep up with all trends.

The shop’s bold new aesthetic mimics its statement to provide quality items at a great price, whilst shopping to support Thornberry’s mission to help vulnerable and neglected animals.

Celebrating 35 years this year, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has assisted thousands of animals, finding them loving homes.

Miles is a large lovable lad who despite his size will snuggle up at every given opportunity, and currently needs rehoming from Thornberry.

Based in Dinnington, North Anston, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary's on-site café, charity shop, and donation point has a special place in the hearts of the local community.

With the opening of the new charity shop in central Sheffield, Thornberry aims to extend its reach, enabling more individuals to contribute and support their cause.

Natalie, Thornberrys Retail Manager, said "This marks an exciting milestone for us, and we're eager to introduce Thornberry to new shoppers looking for that savvy purchase. We receive an incredible array of donations from our generous supporters; clothing, shoes, bags, books, and games to an assortment of bric-a-brac items.

Inside the new charity shop at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

"There will definitely be something for every shopper and we're geared up to present a fresh and unique shopping experience while advancing our mission to assist animals in need."

Support Thornberrys journey and their mission to rescue and rehome dogs, cats, rabbits, equines and other species by visiting their new shop and thinking about ‘shopping to make a difference’.

Join Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and their special surprise guests for the launch party next Friday, a week after trading begins (December 22).