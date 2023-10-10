Crystal Peaks sponsors St Luke’s Winter Raffle 2023
This year’s raffle, which will be drawn on December 13, includes a top cash prize of £2,500, as well as other prizes of £1,500, £750 and £250.
For anybody buying tickets before October 27, there’s also a chance to win a £100 M&S gift card.
The 2023 Winter Raffle campaign is being fronted by St Luke’s staff nurse Elliot Stonehouse, who explained: “I feel honoured to support patients and their families during some of the most difficult times of their lives.
“We help to control symptoms, alleviate pain and give the best possible quality of life and we are here to provide the best possible care - but none of what we do would be possible without our supporters.
“Whether you play our Lottery, do a sponsored run, set up a regular gift or support our charity shops, you are helping to ensure that we can support families across Sheffield living with a terminal illness.
“We support 6,000 people each year and need to raise £9 million this year to keep providing that care - both on our In Patient Centre and while supporting people in their own homes and through our Patient and Family Support services.
“An easy way to support St Luke’s is by buying tickets for our Winter Raffle. Every year our raffles raise thousands of pounds for our patient care, while giving you the change to win some fantastic prizes, including £2,500 cash just in time for the festive season!”
Tickets for the St Luke’s Winter Raffle, which cost just £1 each, are available to buy now from all St Luke’s shops, including Crystal Peaks, and at www.stlukeslotterysheffield.org.uk/raffle