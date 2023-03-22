News you can trust since 1887
Crystal Peaks sponsors St Luke’s Hospice 2023 spring raffle

Crystal Peaks shopping centre has been confirmed as the sponsor of the St Luke’s Hospice 2023 spring raffle.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT
The St Luke's Spring raffle is being sponsored by Crystal Peaks
The St Luke's Spring raffle is being sponsored by Crystal Peaks
The St Luke's Spring raffle is being sponsored by Crystal Peaks

The raffle, which launches on March 22 and will be drawn on May 24, has a top prize of £2,500, a second prize of £1,500 and third and fourth prizes of £750 and £250, while people who enter before April 14 could also win an M&S gift card worth £100.

Tickets cost £1 and are available via the St Luke’s Hospice website at www.stlukeslotterysheffield.org.uk/raffle “We are delighted that Crystal Peaks has once again chosen to give us their support,” said St Luke’s Head of Fundraising Joasia Lesniak.

“We support around 6,000 people each year and need to raise £7.5million this year to keep providing that care – both on our In Patient Centre and supporting people in their own homes.

“An easy way to support St Luke’s is by buying tickets for the Spring Raffle and giving yourself the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

“Every ticket purchased will make a real difference to the lives of all our patients and their families both now and in the future.”

