Crystal Peaks in Sheffield open as normal after police operation

Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield is open as normal today after a police operation earlier this morning.

Officers, including some who were reported to have been armed, were involved in an operation outside the shopping centre in which at least one arrest is believe to have been made.

A police operation took place outside Crystal Peaks this morning

Police officers swooped as a vehicle pulled up on the ‘red’ car park.

It is understood that it was a Met Police operation.

A spokesman for Crystal Peaks confirmed that a police operation took place outside the centre and that it is open as normal today.

