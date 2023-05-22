News you can trust since 1887
Crystal Peaks hives creating a buzz on World Bee Day

Crystal Peaks was a real hive of activity as the award-winning shopping centre celebrated World Bee Day.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:04 BST
The hives at Crystal Peaks are now a well established part of the centreThe hives at Crystal Peaks are now a well established part of the centre
The hives at Crystal Peaks are now a well established part of the centre

For the past 14 years, the roof of the popular mall has been home to four thriving hives, with the bees foraging not only among the specially planted pollen heavy wildflowers of the centre but also in gardens and fields within a radius of several miles.

Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood commented: “A third of the world’s food production depends on bees and it is vital that we try to protect this essential part of our ecosystem which is suffering from rapid decline across the world.

“There are lots of ways you can help – by planting bee-friendly plants, avoiding using pesticides and even perhaps making a bee hotel.

“The hives are just one of the many ways, though, in which everybody at Crystal Peaks contributes to making our centre greener, with active programmes of both recycling and energy efficiency.

“Our award-winning planting throughout the centre aims to attract and cater for wildlife.

“We also use of coffee grounds and shredded prunings to dress flower beds, both projects making the most of the resources readily available on site.

“In addition, we have wildlife information boards and nesting boxes that have attracted swifts, while we are delighted that kestrels are nesting and rearing their young in the adjacent mature trees.”

For more information on World Bee Day visit https://www.bbka.org.uk/world-bee-day-events

