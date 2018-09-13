Crystal Peaks expansion plan submitted to Sheffield Council

Planning permission is being sought for the expansion of Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

If granted, four new retail units and a gym or nursery would be built.

The retails units would be built on the ground floor close to the East Mall entrance and the first floor would be converted into a gym or nursery.

The units would be directly accessible from the Red Car Park.

According to the plans, the new retail units would be able to operate on flexible hours, allowing a different range of possible uses.

The plans also include widening the footpath directly in front of the new units, which would require minor alterations to the existing parking layout.

The plans say that it would make the entrances safe for pedestrian access and also at the same time create extra disabled parking bays.

The proposed timber cladding and grey panels on the outside of the units would add a more contemporary appearance to the centre and relate to the materials and appearance of the existing M&S and Sainsbury’s stores.

Centre Manager Lee Greenwood said: “The introduction of these four new units on the ground floor of the East Mall will provide an opportunity to enhance both the appearance of the centre and its overall offering.

“Our aim is to offer a pleasant retail experience for customers and the restructuring of these units, as well as the introduction of a facility like an on-site gym, will serve to attract potential new uses, with flexible hours promoting greater use of the overall facilities.

“This proposal will also improve the appearance of this part of the centre, upgrading the existing eastern facade, creating a more outward-looking contemporary parade of shop units.

“As we continue to celebrate our 30th anniversary year we hope that our customers will be as excited as we are at the possibility of adding even greater value to the Crystal Peaks experience.”