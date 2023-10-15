Crystal Peaks: Driver crashes into fence of children's playground after losing control in Sheffield car park
Thankfully no one was injured in the crash, which happened near the entrance to Sainsbury's on Saturday evening
These photos show the aftermath of a dramatic crash at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks shopping centre.
Michael Hull, who shared these pictures, told how he witnessed the driver of the Volvo lose control of the vehicle in the car park and end up smashing into the fence of the children's playground.
He said thankfully no one was injured as the playground was empty when it happened at around 7pm yesterday, Saturday, October 14, while the driver and a child who was inside the car both emerged unscathed.
He said the crash happened close to the entrance to Sainsbury's, which had been busy at the time, with many shoppers coming and going.
Michael told The Star: "It just happened so quickly. Thankfully there were no children in the playground but Sainsbury's was quite busy at the time so there were lots of people around.
"Thankfully everyone's OK, even the guy who was driving, who seemed to be in a state of shock."
The Star has contacted Crystal Peaks and Sainsbury's.