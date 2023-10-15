News you can trust since 1887
Crystal Peaks: Driver crashes into fence of children's playground after losing control in Sheffield car park

Thankfully no one was injured in the crash, which happened near the entrance to Sainsbury's on Saturday evening

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
The aftermath of a crash in the car park at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield, where a driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the fence of a children's playground on Saturday, October 14. Photo: Michael HullThe aftermath of a crash in the car park at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield, where a driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the fence of a children's playground on Saturday, October 14. Photo: Michael Hull
These photos show the aftermath of a dramatic crash at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

Michael Hull, who shared these pictures, told how he witnessed the driver of the Volvo lose control of the vehicle in the car park and end up smashing into the fence of the children's playground.

He said thankfully no one was injured as the playground was empty when it happened at around 7pm yesterday, Saturday, October 14, while the driver and a child who was inside the car both emerged unscathed.

The aftermath of a crash in the car park at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield, where a driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the fence of a children's playground on Saturday, October 14. Photo: Michael HullThe aftermath of a crash in the car park at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield, where a driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the fence of a children's playground on Saturday, October 14. Photo: Michael Hull
He said the crash happened close to the entrance to Sainsbury's, which had been busy at the time, with many shoppers coming and going.

Michael told The Star: "It just happened so quickly. Thankfully there were no children in the playground but Sainsbury's was quite busy at the time so there were lots of people around.

"Thankfully everyone's OK, even the guy who was driving, who seemed to be in a state of shock."

The Star has contacted Crystal Peaks and Sainsbury's.

