Crystal Peaks car booters raise cash for St Luke’s Hospice

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure…and that was certainly the case when Crystal Peaks shopping centre hosted its annual car boot sale in support of St Luke’s Hospice.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:21 GMT
The Sunday morning session of bargain hunting and rummaging in the car park of the award-winning mall raised £600 for St Luke’s patient care.

“The Crystal Peaks car boot sales always prove extremely popular and we are delighted that, once again, so many people wanted to fill their boots and book a space,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.

“The money raised by this event really will make a massive difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families.”

