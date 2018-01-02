Crystal bar to remain closed for 7 days at least after New Year's Eve stabbings

Have your say

Sheffield nightclub Crystal bar will remain closed for the next seven days after five people were stabbed on New Year's Eve.

Violence flared at Crystal on Carver Street at 2.20am yesterday when revellers were celebrating the turn of the new year.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and were described as critical but stable yesterday.

Three others suffered more superficial wounds during the incident.

South Yorkshire Police chiefs issued a temporary closure notice for the bar on New Year's Day before the case discussed further at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

More to follow.