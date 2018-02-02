Crystal bar in Sheffield allowed to remain open after New Year's Day stabbings

A bar in Sheffield city centre where six men were stabbed has been allowed to remain open by Sheffield Council.

A brawl broke out at Crystal on Carver Street during the early hours of New Year's Day, in which six victims, all from Birmingham, sustained stab or slash wounds.

The aftermath of the violence

Two of the men were left fighting for their lives but have since left hospital.

The bar was allowed to reopen last month, following a brief closure, after its owners agreed a range of security measures with South Yorkshire Police.

Councillors met yesterday to decide the venue's fate at a licensing sub-committee hearing.

They agreed it could keep its licence provided it complies with nine conditions, most of which had already been agreed between police and the owners.

The conditions include the use of search wands and ID scanners by door staff, and drinks being served in plastic glasses after midnight.

A council spokeswoman said: "The police and the premises owners both acknowledged the strong dialogue between them, in light of the review and in the previous years in which Crystal has operated largely without issue, and were confident this would continue.

"The conditions predominantly focus on the use of SIA security staff, searching of customers and the use of a search wand and ID scanner, as well as all glass being removed from the premises (excluding the VIP and events area) after midnight, with drinks being decanted into plastic/shatterproof drinking vessels. The premises will continue to risk assess the use of glassware at all other times.

"It is felt that the conditions represent a balance between public safety and the ability of the premises to operate as a high-end venue and in keeping with the types of events offered."

The fight on January 1 broke out on a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section of the bar on the third floor.

Detectives, who have yet to make any arrests over the stabbings, believe the violence may have been gang related.

Councillors are due to meet next Thursday, February 8, to decide the fate of Niche, close to the Wicker, after four men were stabbed nearby on December 23 in an incident police believed was connected with the nightclub.

Sheffield Council last month reassured people the city centre remained one of the safest places for a night out, despite the recent stabbings, after it was awarded the 'Purple Flag' safety accolade for a seventh year running.