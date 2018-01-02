'Crucible is boring:' Snooker ace Ronnie O'Sullivan blasts venue and says he might miss World Championships in Sheffield

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan has dubbed Sheffield's Crucible Theatre as boring - and hinted he may miss this year's World Championships there to film a TV show.

The five-time winner said the contest - which takes place at the venue from April 21 to May 7 - "goes on too long" and was the 42-year old's least favourite event.

Answering fans' questions on Twitter he said the Crucible was 'boring' and hinted that he may skip the Championship to film a new series of his own TV show Hustle.

O'Sullivan - no stranger to controversy - suggested filming a second series of the show in which he travels the world playing pool, may take precedence.

'Filming it in May,' he said, when asked by a fan when he would be taking the show to Australia.

Asked if he would miss the World Championship, he said: 'I might do. Crucible goes on too long and it's my least fav event of all.. plus I've got plenty ranking points so no need to play as much.'

Despite five victories there, Ronnie O'Sullivan is no fan of The Crucible.

He went on to add: 'Why not. Making Hustle is a right laugh crucible is boring plus I've ticked that box 5X.'

He has already suggested he may not defend his UK crown in York next December, saying he would 'one million per cent' accept an invite to take part in 'I'm a Celebrity' in the Australian jungle which clashes with the tournament.