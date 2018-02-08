Crowdfunding campaign to buy toys for vandal-hit Sheffield park

Have your say

Volunteers at a popular Sheffield park have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise cash for new equipment after a spate of attacks.

Vandals have destroyed outdoor toys and furniture at Highfield Adventure playground in Sharrow.

Now Sharrow Community Forum is raising money and appealing for equipment the organisation which is located next to Mount Pleasant Park.

The playground runs free activities for children of all ages including crafts, cooking and games.

During the last summer holidays the playground was open five days a week and welcomed over 2,000 visitors.

But a spokesman for Sharrow Community Forum said: "Unfortunately the playground also had a number of break-ins and vandals destroyed the outdoor toys and furniture.

"High numbers of visitors also means wear and tear on equipment and toys.

"We will use any money raised to replace the lost items as well as purchase new toys, play sand, and provide better storage in the mezzanine area of the building.

"We will seek to buy good quality second hand items where possible, to ensure any funds we receive go as far as possible."

The aim is to raise £1,000 which will pay for outdoor cars and bikes, footballs, sand and water toys, indoor toys and games,s and and new toy storage units.

To donate log on to https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/sharrowcommunityforum