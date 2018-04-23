Crooks on moped hunted over thefts in Sheffield suburb

Crooks driving off from crime scenes on a moped are wanted over thefts in a Sheffield suburb.

They have struck on Norborough Road and Hatherley Road in Tinsley over recent days.

In the incident on Norborough Road a car window was smashed and £10 left on display was stolen.

And in the incident on Hatherley Road a taxi window was smashed and a wallet containing cash and bank cards was taken.

South Yorkshire Police said that on both occasions two men were seen pulling up and driving off on a moped.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.