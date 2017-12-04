Crooks hunted over vehicle thefts across Sheffield

Thieves have stolen cars, bikes a van and a 4x4 in a series of raids across Sheffield.

Police officers are investigating the theft of a BMW 3 series from Underbank Lane, Stocksbridge; a Skoda Octavia from Bradfield Road, Hillsborough and a Vauxhall Corsa from Mason Laithe Road, Shiregreen.

A white transit van, which was full of power tools, was stolen from Rushdale Avenue, Meersbrook and a vehicle was taken from a driveway in New Cross Way, Woodhouse.

An Orange 125cc Star Deluxe scooter was taken from Blackwell Close, Park Hill and a motorbike was taken from the Crystal Peaks car park on Saturday afternoon.

Officers are also looking for a gold Land Rover Discovery stolen from Bowfield Road, Firth Park.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.