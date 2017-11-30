Crooks hunted over two raids in Sheffield suburb

Burglars broke into a house in Sheffield and stole electrical items and the car parked outside before raiding another nearby home.

They struck in Cross Allen Road, Beighton, between 6pm and 10.30pm on Saturday after kicking in a door panel to gain entry to the house.

South Yorkshire Police said they found the keys for a blue Honda Civic parked outside and loaded it with electrical items from the house.

Two days later the stolen Honda was used as the getaway car after a burglary in Nether Oak Close, Beighton.

A police spokesman said during that raid, at 4.50pm on Monday, burglars 'challenged occupants for a handbag and contents'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.