Crookes is the most stylish place to live in Sheffield, according to a new survey.

The leafy suburb was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was in Sheffield was Walkley, Fulwood was third, Dore was fourth, and St Paul’s was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the building, vibrant cultural life, green spaces and the good mix of contemporary and classical architecture.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county and big city including Sheffield.

Crookes - 27th on the national list - is an attractive area around two miles from the city centre, dominated by the Crookes Valley Park.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Crookes is the most stylish place to live in Sheffield.

“Any of the locations in Sheffield voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish city, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Sheffield's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

