A calamitous crook tried to climb through a toilet window in a failed burglary in Sheffield.

Police received reports a man had scaled a waste pipe at the rear of the house in Hinde Street, Fir Vale.

The bungling burglar tried to force open the first floor toilet window but couldn't get in and left empty handed.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.