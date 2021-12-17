Youths face ban from Lidl on Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, after police called over anti-social behaviour
Anti-social youths could be banned from a Lidl store in Sheffield after police were called.
Officers said they received ‘numerous’ complaints about unruly behaviour in and around the supermarket on Prince of Wales Road in Castlebeck and had identified around 20 young people who were involved.
South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: “Parents/guardians of all of the individuals were spoken to and advisory letters delivered. The store are also considering banning letters for those involved. These youths will now be recorded on police systems.”
